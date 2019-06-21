Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Massive tree topples in the West End

25 other large trees fell in high winds around Vancouver

Tina Lovgreen · CBC News ·
Roots of the tree were ripped out of the ground, tearing up a large chunk of sidewalk Nelson and Gilford streets in Vancouver. (David Horemans/CBC)

Crews were busy Thursday clearing away a massive tree that fell down in Vancouver's West End blocking the intersection of Nelson and Gilford streets. 

"We had unexpected wind yesterday, which really picked up to 65 to 70 [km/h], particularly in the downtown core, which then spread to the south side of the city," said Howard Normann, director of parks with the Vancouver Park Board. 

Roots of the tree were also ripped out of the ground, tearing up a large chunk of the pavement.

The  tree fell down close to where another toppled three years ago — almost to the day, June 23, 2016 — smashing windows on several floors as it struck two buildings. 

Normann said the city inspects trees annually to prevent their sudden fall and inspectors found this tree to be healthy.

"At this point it looks like a healthy tree that got caught with that wind," said Normann. 

Wednesday's wind brought down at least 25 large trees across the city and crews were alerted to 105 incidents of broken branches.

A massive Catalpa tree fell down in Vancouver's West End blocking off the intersection at Nelson and Gilford Streets. (David Horemans/CBC)
