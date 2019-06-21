Massive tree topples in the West End

Crews were busy Thursday clearing away a massive tree that fell down in Vancouver's West End blocking the intersection of Nelson and Gilford streets.

"We had unexpected wind yesterday, which really picked up to 65 to 70 [km/h], particularly in the downtown core, which then spread to the south side of the city," said Howard Normann, director of parks with the Vancouver Park Board.

Roots of the tree were also ripped out of the ground, tearing up a large chunk of the pavement.

The tree fell down close to where another toppled three years ago — almost to the day, June 23, 2016 — smashing windows on several floors as it struck two buildings.

This small tree replaced a larger tree that came down on the building next to it a couple years ago. Now another tree has come down right in the intersection by my place! Why? Trees too old? Too dry? Luckily no one was hurt as far as I can see...<a href="https://twitter.com/ParkBoard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ParkBoard</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> <a href="https://t.co/BZXD616WOF">pic.twitter.com/BZXD616WOF</a> —@MsSally_B

Normann said the city inspects trees annually to prevent their sudden fall and inspectors found this tree to be healthy.

"At this point it looks like a healthy tree that got caught with that wind," said Normann.

Wednesday's wind brought down at least 25 large trees across the city and crews were alerted to 105 incidents of broken branches.