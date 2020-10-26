Massive drug cooking operation found by police in North Okanagan town of Lumby, B.C.
Officers found large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, chemicals and hazardous waste material
Provincial and federal police have uncovered what they say is one of the largest illicit drug laboratories ever found in British Columbia.
RCMP said in a news release Monday, that officers with a search warrant entered a property in Lumby, in B.C.'s north Okanagan, and found a massive synthetic drug production operation.
A large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl was seized, along with hundreds of litres of chemicals and a significant amount of waste material, police said.
According to the police statement, the waste alone can contaminate the environment and cause great health risks to the public.
Specialized hazardous waste removal and disposal required in the case will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, it said.
Police said five men from B.C., and an Alberta man, face several counts of unlawfully possessing chemicals, trafficking and production of a controlled substance.
