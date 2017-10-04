A group of leaders in Metro Vancouver have penned a letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan demanding an expedited solution to ease congestion along the George Massey Tunnel corridor.

The mayors of Delta, Richmond, Surrey, Vancouver and White Rock, and the chiefs of the Musqueam Indian Band and Tsawwassen First Nation have signed the letter asking the province to take "immediate action."

"With the timelines currently being contemplated by the province, construction on a new crossing may not be completed before 2030 — a delay that greatly impacts the lives of tens of thousands of residents who make use of the tunnel each day, and the overall liveablity of our region," the letter read.

The 59-year-old tunnel, which connects Richmond and Delta, is routinely described as one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the province.

There have been a number of suggestions put forward as a replacement to the aging route, including a 10-lane bridge.

The previous B.C. Liberal government started preliminary work on the bridge in 2017 but the NDP cancelled the $3.5 billion project shortly after it was elected.

The provincial government has said there will be no final decision on Massey Tunnel until the fall of 2020.

The letter asks that only tunnel solutions be pursued. The group also asked for increased transit funding in the meantime to ease congestion.