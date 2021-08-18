8 lane tunnel under Fraser River to replace George Massey Tunnel by 2030

An eight-lane tunnel under the Fraser River will replace an obsolete crossing that has been an increasing source of frustration for Metro Vancouver drivers.

The B.C. government says the new tunnel will connect the cities of Delta and Richmond on Highway 99 and cost $4.15 billion but won't be complete until 2030.

"A new crossing to replace the George Massey Tunnel will improve traffic flow and make travel by transit, walking and cycling more convenient and attractive without costing commuters hundreds of dollars a year in unfair tolls," said Rob Fleming, the minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Two of the eight lanes will be dedicated to transit and there will be separated pathways for cyclists and pedestrians.

Meantime, Fleming says the other projects have been launched along the Highway 99 corridor and the Steveston Interchange to help reduce congestion and traffic flow.

"This new crossing will ensure a strong and reliable connection along one of British Columbia's most important trade corridors, while also providing people and families with more choices about how they travel in their day-to-day lives," said Bowinn Ma, the minister of state for infrastructure.

The province says the tunnel option was chosen instead of an eight-lane bridge because it was endorsed by the regional district, causes the least harm to the surrounding area, including the river, and allows for work to start right away.

Work on the new Steveston Interchange and the Highway 99 corridor will begin this fall and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Former premier Christy Clark promised a 10-lane bridge during the 2013 election but the work was put on hold when the NDP took power in 2017.