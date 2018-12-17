Massey Tunnel announcement coming today

The B.C. government is expected to announce options around replacing the aging Massey Tunnel at 11:25 a.m. PT this morning.

The 59-year-old, four-lane tunnel that links Delta and Richmond is a regular traffic choke point.

The former Liberal government had proposed a $3.5 billion dollar, 10-lane bridge to replace the tunnel, but that plan was scrapped when the NDP came to power.

A government study looking at traffic congestion in the region was completed months ago and details of that report are expected to be released at Monday's press conference in Vancouver.