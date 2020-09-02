1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision that closed Massey Tunnel for hours

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a head-on crash in the George Massey Tunnel that killed one person and injured two others.

Richmond RCMP say a vehicle travelling south on Highway 99 early Wednesday crossed the centre line, hitting an oncoming vehicle.

A 61-year-old woman from Richmond who was travelling northbound died in the crash, while a passenger in her vehicle was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle that veered into the other lane also has serious injuries.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said the northbound side of the tunnel was closed for overnight work on slab joint repairs, paving and electrical work on control systems and tunnel lighting system replacement.

The overnight closures are part of a $40-million improvement project and have been ongoing since June.

A counterflow system was in place, the ministry said, with one lane of traffic heading each direction going through the southbound side of the tunnel.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in last night's collision at the George Massey Tunnel portal, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to those injured," a ministry spokesperson wrote in an email.

Staff Sgt. Quentin Frewing, with Lower Mainland traffic services, says all possible factors of the crash are being investigated, and alcohol may have been involved.

The tunnel was closed for about seven hours, including during the morning rush, while police investigated the crash site.