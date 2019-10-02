Bridge or tunnel? Metro Vancouver to give Massey replacement recommendation to province

Commuters crossing the Massey Tunnel every day may learn today what shape its replacement will look like.

A Metro Vancouver committee created to provide input to the provincial government on what a new Massey crossing should look like is set to make a recommendation on which of the six remaining options they want to move forward with.

"We want to be writing some guidance to the [Ministry of Transportation], so they can take that and start working on the business plan," said Metro Vancovuer chair Sav Dhaliwal.

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee will provide details on the following six options to the provincial government.

An eight-lane bridge.

An eight-lane immersed-tube tunnel.

An eight-lane deep-bored tunnel.

A six-lane bridge.

A six-lane immersed-tube tunnel.

A six-lane deep-bored tunnel.

The full report can be found here.

Dhaliwal says that if the task force makes a recommendation on a preferred option or two, the province can begin public engagement, with a business plan scheduled to be completed by fall 2020.

The most optimistic timeline for a replacement to be completed is 2025 or 2026.

How did we get here?

The previous B.C. Liberal government started preliminary work on a 10-lane bridge between Richmond and Delta in 2017, but the New Democrats cancelled the $3.5 billion project shortly after they were elected.

In 2018, the government announced no decision would be made on a replacement until 2020. But the tunnel is 60 years old, and as Metro Vancouver noted in its own briefing report: "It does not meet current seismic standards for new or improved infrastructure."

Politicians in Richmond, Delta and nearby communities have been adamant that a replacement needs to be a priority.

"There's all these options that have been looked at, and everybody's examined and thought about it and reconsidered over and over again, and nothing's happened," said Richmond Coun. Alexa Loo.

"Everybody's stuck there ... stuck ... trying to get their kids through the tunnel if they take gymnastics on the other side, or to hockey games or soccer games. It's holding up life here on both sides of the river."

Loo was critical of the 10-lane bridge option being removed from the table, but Dhaliwal said it wasn't feasible.

"Just building a 10 lane bridge without having a consideration as to where the density is going to be ... it's little bit too much for us to accept," he said.

"The way the last project was announced, without any consultation with either local governments or Metro presented a problem for us. Now, we are much more aligned with what our priorities are. We don't really want 10 lanes."

An artist's rendering of the 10-lane bridge proposed to replace the George Massey tunnel by the previous Liberal government. (CBC)

Fait accompli?

But how open the debate will be on Wednesday is itself a matter of debate.

In May, the members of the committee wrote a letter to the government, saying they believed "only tunnel options ... should be considered."

And at the TransLink mayors' council meeting last month, Delta Mayor George Harvie said "the crossing right now is looking like eight lanes, six lanes of traffic and two dedicated lanes for transit," before he was cut off by other mayors who said those discussions happened during a private meeting.

"The [private] meetings have been quite extensive. Nonetheless, this is one more opportunity for members to ask questions," admitted Dhaliwal, who said he was hopeful that the task force would give a strong and united signal to the government of what it wants to move forward on.

"I am hoping that there's one or two options that are chosen out of the six because it's all about either a bridge or a tunnel."