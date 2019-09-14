Vancouver masseur operating on city's west side charged with sex assault

Vancouver police have arrested a masseur from the city's west side on sex assault charges and are appealing for more victims to come forward.

A 31-year-old woman from Vancouver reported she was sexually assaulted at the Toe to Soul Relax Lounge at 678 West Broadway last month.

Police say they believe Amado Ramos, 61, was working at the spa and used his position as a masseur to assault the woman who was there as a customer.

He was charged last Friday and is now free on bail, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police are asking any other victims to come forward.

"We believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported to police," said Const. Steve Addison.

"Our main objective is [to] identify anyone else who may have been victimized and to complete a full investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.