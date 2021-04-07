A British Columbia provincial court has heard a man who set fire to three Masonic halls did so because voices were telling him to burn the buildings down.

Benjamin Kohlman, 43, pleaded guilty in September to arson charges for setting three fires within an hour, two in North Vancouver and one in Vancouver.

Both Crown counsel and Kohlman's defence lawyer told court he targeted Masonic halls in an attempt to stop the "Illuminati using mind control."

With the judge expected to rule later today, Crown attorney Jonas Dow asked for a prison sentence up to five years, while the defence called for a two- to three-year sentence.

Kohlman's lawyer, Jessica Dawkins, says her client set the fires early in the morning so no one would be harmed.

Flames engulf a building near Lonsdale Avenue and 12th Street in North Vancouver on March 30. (Submitted by Terri Bubas)

Dow said the fires were not motivated by revenge or hate — as many arson cases are — but came from a mental health situation.

The accused's mental health issues were exacerbated by substance use and a failure to properly medicate, Dow added.

Kohlman appeared at the sentencing hearing via video link and declined to address the court, asking his lawyer to speak for him.

The first fire call at 6:45 a.m. PT on March 30 came in for a blaze at the Lynn Valley Lodge in North Vancouver, while a second fire reported minutes later severely damaged a Masonic centre a few kilometres away.

Fire officials said the third fire at a Masonic hall in East Vancouver was reported about an hour later but caused little damage.

Damage is seen at a Masonic hall in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, on March 30. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dawkins said her client knows what he did was wrong.

"He's told me, point blank, he deserves to be punished," she said.