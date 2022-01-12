Kamloops RCMP arrest 5 and issue dozens of tickets after 'Maskless Monday' protests

Kamloops RCMP said they arrested five people and issued more than 40 tickets after a "Maskless Monday" protest in a grocery store.

Mounties say they arrived at the Real Canadian Superstore on Columbia Street around 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 after reports of intimidation from organized maskless protesters.

Attempts to educate the protesters on current public health restrictions were unsuccessful, police say, which led to enforcement actions.

This included 43 tickets under B.C.'s Emergency Program Act with individual $230 fines for a total of $9,890 in fines. Five people were arrested after failing to leave the store. Eighteen others were escorted out by police.

"In the past, some of these protesters were reportedly intimidating employees and customers, approaching people in the store and telling them to take off their mask," said RCMP Supt. Sydney Lecky.

"We'll do what we have to do, but we've always tried to show a measured approach."

Police say that the five people who were arrested were released pending charges.