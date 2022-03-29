Mask rules still in place for B.C. students returning from international travel, officials caution

As students across B.C. return to school this week without a provincial requirement to wear masks indoors, officials are sending reminders to families about an exception for those who travelled outside the country over March break.

Federal travel rules posted online say people who have travelled internationally must wear a mask in public spaces ⁠— including schools and daycares ⁠— for 14 days after they arrive back in Canada.

The federal rules apply even though the provincial mask mandate for indoor public spaces in B.C. has been lifted.

"On the eve of returning to schools where masks are now optional, [I'm] hoping all those who took an international trip, including children, will be following the federal masking requirements for public spaces — including schools," Clint Johnston, the new president-elect of the B.C. Teachers' Federation, tweeted on Sunday.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside, Richmond-Steveston MLA Kelly Greene and the Surrey School District all sent out similar reminders this week.

"You and any children who travelled with you must properly wear a well-constructed and well-fitting mask when in public spaces for the first 14 days after your entry," tweeted Greene.

The federal rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

B.C. rescinded most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions earlier in March as the rates of transmission and hospitalizations fell across the province.

Young students wear masks at school in Vancouver in October 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

At the time, new school guidelines from B.C.'s education ministry said the ending of mask mandates in schools "aligns with the shift in the provincial COVID-19 response to a sustainable, long-term COVID-19 management strategy."

"The decision to wear a mask or face covering is a personal choice," the ministry said. "A person's choice is to be supported and respected.

"Everyone in schools continues to be encouraged to do a daily health check, stay home when sick, and to practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette."