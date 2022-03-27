Concerns remain as Lower Mainland students, teachers return from break without mask mandate

Students, teachers and staff in the Lower Mainland have mixed reactions about returning to class after March break on Monday without a requirement to wear face masks indoors.

With hospitalizations from COVID-19 in B.C. rising several days in the past week, and new sub-variants abroad leading to higher cases numbers in Europe, some remain uncertain about easing the rules as the pandemic continues.

"I feel that it's a bit too early for that honestly," said Ravjot Sarao, a Grade 10 student at Surrey's L.A. Matheson Secondary School. "I feel if other people are not wearing masks, then some people will be cautious about not going too near them."

Earlier this month, amid falling rates of transmission and hospitalizations, the province repealed most of its COVID-19 restrictions except in what it called "high-risk settings."

The superintendent of Surrey School District said the changes are in line with public health authorities' guidance, and said disposable masks will still be provided to those who want them.

"We recognize that individuals may experience varying levels of comfort during this time of transition," wrote Mark Pearmain in a letter to parents Thursday. "As we have seen so many times of over the past two years, the kindness and compassion of our school communities have made all the difference... The health and safety of our students and staff [are] our first priority."

Young students wear masks at school in Vancouver in October 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

B.C.'s education ministry said the ending of mask mandates in schools, which came into force last fall, "aligns with the shift in the provincial COVID-19 response to a sustainable, long-term COVID-19 management strategy," according to the new school guidelines.

"The decision to wear a mask or face covering is a personal choice," the ministry said. "A person's choice is to be supported and respected.

"Everyone in schools continues to be encouraged to do a daily health check, stay home when sick, and to practice hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette."

And the guidelines require school events be capped at half-capacity until the province lifts its restrictions on public gatherings scheduled for 12:01 a.m. on April 8.

Despite that, Surrey student Sarao plans to continue wearing a mask voluntarily.

The head of the school's Indigenous department also believes it may be too soon to safely drop the mask mandate.

"Why not keep the mask mandate until April, May, or even June, so that we can ride this out in the safest way possible?" asked Annie Ohana, in an interview Sunday. "

She fears leaving the option of wearing a mask up to students could lead to tension between students who want to wear masks and those who choose not to.

She said she plans to create a safe, respectful environment for pupils, whatever they choose to wear on their faces.

"We've seen it, bullying and different weird things about wearing masks," Ohana said. "Whatever your choice is at this point, it's welcomed."

She, too, plans to continue wearing a mask.