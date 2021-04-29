PPE manufacturers team up to lobby government to create industry standards
Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers says it wants to deliver safe, accessible medical masks
Some of Canada's largest medical mask manufacturers have joined forces to lobby government to establish industry standards for personal protective equipment.
The Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers says it was founded earlier this month to support and enhance Canada's mask manufacturing industry.
Its founding members include Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd. in Kelowna, B.C., The Canadian Shield in Waterloo, Ont., and Inno Lifecare in Vancouver.
The group says it plans to work with the federal and provincial governments, health experts and suppliers to deliver safe and accessible medical masks for local and export markets.
Last month, Health Canada issued a recall on disposable masks containing a potentially dangerous material called graphene.
The masks have been used by thousands of Canadians, mostly in Quebec schools and daycares.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook-Canadian Press News Fellowship, which is not involved in the editorial process.
