Collision on Mary Hill Bypass sends 2 to hospital

Two people were seriously injured Saturday morning when a Jeep and truck collided on the Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam RCMP were called to the highway shortly after 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle travelling west lost control and hit the centre median, said Staff Sgt. Tony Porato, then struck an eastbound vehicle.

The drivers of the vehicles, both men, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Porato said. One driver is in his 40s and the other is in his 50s.

The area was closed to traffic for about an hour but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision. There is no indication that alcohol, speed or weather were factors in the collision.