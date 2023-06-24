Music is 'just in our DNA,' says sought-after Vancouver-based composer on Filipino heritage

If you've ever tuned into popular TV shows like America's Next Top Model, The L Word, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and Snowpiercer, chances are you've been exposed to the compositions of Vancouver-based composer and musician Mary Ancheta.

The sought-after keyboardist and internationally acclaimed soundtrack composer has also opened for John Mayer, Björk and Ziggy Marley, and performed internationally for Roger Federer and Coco Lee.

Most recently, Ancheta has been touring with her quartet, enchanting audiences at jazz festivals across Canada. Fans will be delighted to know she'll be returning home on June 29 to perform at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre Square, then at the Victoria Jazz Festival the following day.

Ancheta was born into a Filipino immigrant family in Hamilton, Ont. In an interview with host Margaret Gallagher on CBC's North by Northwest, Ancheta delved into her recently released debut album, Level Up, her musical style, and her Filipino heritage.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Where does the title Level Up come from?

It can apply to so many things — it's that thing where you're just constantly working. Everything is a process.

I can apply that to practice in a sense or my keyboard to improve in something. Sometimes it's something you're struggling with, whether it's a relationship or the passing of a person.

When you're in that moment of struggling, you either decide to quit or you push through and just work through that process. Those moments are the times that I step up and lean into something new.

WATCH | Mary Ancheta and her quartet perform song Level Up:

You have played on so many albums for so many other people. What made you finally decide to level up and release your own album as a leader?

Something of my own that I just felt learning. I learned a lot playing for other people and I always still do. I think just finding my own voice over that time period and seeing all the people that you play with, trying to understand how to be a good leader and how not everyone leads in the same way.

How would you describe your leadership process?

Hopefully I'm picking the right team. I think that's where it starts for me, feeling supported by the right players and thinking about the materials. The songs always come first, but I still want to be surrounded by good people and people that support you.

How did you actually start playing music?

I was playing in Hamilton, Ont. I was playing organ. My sister was taking lessons and I would play everything that she would play by ear, and she would get angry. But I looked up to her a lot, and I eventually took lessons and started from there.

I was playing in bands in Hamilton from the age of 14, and then it just eventually evolved from there.

WATCH | Mary Ancheta's demo reel, including scores for America's Next Top Model:

Your music has so many different influences. What would you say has shaped your sound as an artist?

Definitely some '70s-inspired soul and funk.

I grew up playing organ, so you know I was listening to Booker T & The M.G.'s and Jimmy Smith, and then dove into Shirley Scott and some other organ players as well some score music.

I write music for film and television, so that definitely has a special place in my music. I feel like I can go through my day scoring.

You have toured all over the world as part of other ensembles. What have those experiences brought to you as an artist travelling the world?

I realized that music really is universal. For me, it's just created so many opportunities.

I feel grateful to be able to go to these places and experience different cultures and different perspectives. But at the end of the day, you can play an entire set with someone and then still not speak the same language, but we speak the language of music, which I think sometimes can be a stronger connection than any language.

WATCH | Ancheta collaborates with French bassist JeanSe Le Doujet and Vancouver guitarist Tristan Paxton:

You were born in Canada, but your family is from the Philippines. How does that influence your musical vocabulary?

It definitely has. The Filipino people are so musical — it's amazing, it's just in our DNA.

I've really been exploring a little bit more of that and recording a project through the Canada Council for the Arts, where we recorded live Filipino traditional percussion instruments along with synthesizers and string quartet. It's something that I'm excited to just dive into more.

Mary Ancheta, right, is pictured with her sister. Born to a Filipino immigrant family in Hamilton, Ont., Ancheta says Filipino people are innately musical. (Mary Ancheta/Instagram)

When you're entering the coffee shop or walking down the street, do you find that you can actually change the mood by changing your soundtrack?

It's like anyone walking around with their earbuds in and setting the tone to their day. I try to approach everything with light heartedness and, hopefully, humour and kindness.

If you see humour in something, I can create a whole different soundtrack in my head that's accentuating certain things.

What does it mean for you to be taking your quartet to all of these festivals as the leader?

It's a really special time.

I've played some of these festivals with other people, and I love to support these great artists. But returning and bringing music of my own is really special to me.

I think people will have a little bit more of an insight of what I do musically on my own as opposed to playing other artists' music.