Man accused of 1st-degree murder of Marrisa Shen pleads not guilty

The jury trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 began Wednesday in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen. He entered a plea of not guilty to the crime in court Wednesday morning.

Shen's body was found in a wooded corner of Burnaby's Central Park on July 18, 2017, several hours after she went missing.

Ali was arrested over a year later, on Sept. 7, 2018.

Police have said Ali, who was 28 years old at the time of his arrest, had no previous criminal record and arrived in Canada as a refugee from Syria 17 months before his arrest. He has remained in custody since then.

Ali, who speaks limited English, listened to the proceedings through an Arabic and Kurdish translator and addressed the jury in Arabic when asked how he would plead.

"I did not kill Marissa Shen," he said loudly before the judge asked him to clarify whether his plea would be guilty or not guilty.

"I repeat, I did not kill Marisa Shen," Ali said again.

A photo of Marissa Shen, 13, is displayed during an RCMP news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Ali repeated the sentence a third time before the judge said he would interpret that as a not-guilty plea.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has called the investigation into the teenager's killing its largest to date. Police say more than 600 interviews were conducted.

But to date, few details have been made public about what led homicide investigators to Ali more than a year after the crime.

In the past, protesters have appeared at the court dates for the trial, criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's policy of allowing Syrian refugees into the country.

There were no protests on Wednesday, and the judge, in his opening remarks to the jury, reminded them of their commitment to not showing a bias against a Muslim Kurdish man from the Middle East.

Shen's family did not comment on Wednesday, filing into the court quietly and sitting alongside journalists covering the trial.

On Thursday, the Crown is expected to make its opening arguments to the jury and introduce its first witness.

The jury trial is taking place in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver and is expected to last until June 30.