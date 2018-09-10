A man in his late twenties has been charged with the first-degree murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen of Burnaby, B.C.

According to court documents obtained by CBC, Ibrahim Ali is accused of killing Shen on July 18, 2017. Her body was found early the next morning in Burnaby's Central Park.

The charge against Ali was sworn on Saturday, when he was remanded into custody until his next appearance in provincial court in Vancouver on Friday morning to consult with counsel.

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder, some 15 months after the body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was found in a park near her home in Burnaby, B.C. (CBC)

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. PT today to announce "significant developments" in the case. CBC will carry it live here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

The court document says only that Ali was born in 1990.

The murder charge comes after more than a year of heartbreak for Shen's family, who issued a letter to the public on the anniversary of her death, begging anyone with information to contact police.

Marrisa went missing from her home near Central Park on July 18, 2017. Her body was found early the next morning. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way," the letter read.

"We were supposed to see her grow up, but instead we have been deprived of the job of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marissa's life."

Shen was seen leaving her apartment building across from the park at around 6 p.m. on the day she was killed. Police say a text was sent from her phone an hour earlier, but haven't given any details about the communication.

Screenshot of surveillance video released by IHIT that shows Marrisa entering her apartment building hours before she was reported missing. (IHIT)

Surveillance footage later showed the teenager entering a nearby Tim Hortons minutes after she left her apartment. She stayed there for an hour and a half.

Shen's family reported her missing to police at 11:30 p.m. on July 18. Her body was found in the brush in the southeast corner of Central Park a little more than an hour later.

In a release marking the one-year anniversary of Shen's death, investigators said they had followed up on 200 tips from the public, reviewed more than 1,000 hours of video and conducted more than 600 interviews. They spoke with approximately 1,300 residents of her neighbourhood as well.

A map provided by IHIT shows where police found Marrisa's body. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

In April, police released a criminal profile of the person believed responsible for her killing, which they called a "random act."

Profilers believe the offender lived near the park where Shen's body was found and may have uncharacteristically avoided the area after her death. They said he may have demonstrated other unusual behaviour, including missed work or scheduled appointments, and suicidal gestures or attempts.

They also said he may have shown "interest or special attention to the media coverage related to Marrisa Shen's death."

