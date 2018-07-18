'We miss her beyond words': Marrisa Shen's family asks for help finding teen's killer

On the one-year anniversary of their daughter's homicide, the family of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen are appealing for help finding her killer, saying they "miss her beyond words."

"Marrisa was only 13 years old when her life was taken," her family said in a letter read by police.

"We were supposed to see her grow up but instead, we have been deprived the joy of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marrisa's life."

One year ago today, Shen was killed in what police are calling a "random" homicide. Her body was found in Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., just steps from her home.

Despite the creation of a criminal profile, more than 200 tips, 600 interviews and thousands of hours of video footage from the area, investigators say there have been no arrests and no criminal charges in the girl's homicide.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says police are still working "tirelessly" on the case.

"We know that there are people out there with information that have yet to speak with IHIT," said Jang.

"Please let this be the day that you do come forward and help us find those answers."

Jang said police continue to get tips with each appeal, including last April when someone who had been overseas for months called with new information about what happened in the park on July 18, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT's tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email, or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Full letter from the family of Marrisa Shen

Marrisa was only 13 years old when her life was taken. It is difficult to express in words the pain of losing her in this terrible way. We were supposed to see her grow up but, instead, we have been deprived of the joy of having her in our lives and we are left with thoughts of what could have been of Marrisa's life.

Marrisa loved life and she had a loving family that cared for her deeply. Last summer, Marrisa had plans to travel and see friends in China, but those plans never came to pass as Marrisa was taken from us on July 18, 2017.

We would like to ask anyone who may have information about Marrisa's death to please contact IHIT. Any piece of information could be important.

We think of Marrisa and her beautiful smile every day and miss her beyond words.

Thank you.

– The family of Marrisa Shen

