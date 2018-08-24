Charges upgraded to 1st-degree murder in Marpole homicide investigation

Charges have been upgraded against a suspect charged with murder in the double homicide of a Vancouver couple nearly a year ago.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam was originally faced two charges of second-degree murder in the slayings of Dianna Mah-Jones, 65, and her husband Richard Jones, 68.

The couple's bodies were discovered inside their Marpole home on Sept. 27. Police said their killings were random attacks.

Diana Mah-Jones, 65, and Richard Jones, 68, were victims of a double homicide in September 2017. (Airbnb.ca)

On Friday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed new charges of first-degree murder have been sworn against Kam.

Typically, a first-degree murder conviction requires the Crown to prove there are elements of planning and pre-meditation.

A second-degree murder conviction requires the Crown to prove there was intention by the accused to commit the crime, but not necessarily that it was planned.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Last fall, Vancouver police said Kam, 25, had "no connection whatsoever" to Mah-Jones or Jones.

Kam's next court appearance is set for Oct. 22.

With files from Belle Puri

