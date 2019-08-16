1st of 47 men arrested in Vancouver police child sex sting operation pleads guilty

Mario Celo Amistad is the first person to enter a guilty plea after a Vancouver police sex sting operation resulted in 47 arrests.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty at Vancouver Provincial Court for communicating for the sexual services of a child.

Amistad's sentencing hearing is set for Feb.14, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Attorney General, Amistad could face up to 10 years in prison. Since it is a first offence, he could also serve as little as six months.

In January, Deputy Vancouver police Chief Laurence Rankin said the operation began with detectives posting fake ads on escort websites and social media platforms.

Those who responded were told by text they were chatting with a girl between 15 and 17 years old. Hotel meetings were set up once age, sex act and fee were established. The men were arrested after showing up to the hotel, only to be met by police officers.

Of the 47 arrests, seven men have been charged in the case, and six have pleaded not guilty.

Others charged include former Catholic school teacher Nicholas Dais, 58; former Vision Vancouver school trustee Kenneth Clement, Jun Jie He,​​​ Donald Hugh Schroeder, Mehran Arefi and Jim Malmros.

Clement, who pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to go to trial in October.

The men's ages range from 36 to 68 years old.

On Wednesday, Vancouver police said there is no update on the status of the outstanding charges, citing the large amounts of online evidence still being processed.