Driver charged in crash that killed 13-year-old girl at notorious intersection

Nearly a year after a crash that killed a 13-year-old girl at a notorious intersection in Coquitlam, B.C., charges have been laid against one of the drivers allegedly involved.

The collision happened at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent on March 25, 2019. RCMP said a black BMW crashed into a Dodge Charger. The BMW spun onto a traffic island, hitting a group of children and teenagers waiting to cross the road.

Deborah Seol, 13, was killed. A six-year-old boy was injured.

On Thursday, RCMP said the driver of the BMW has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act. A statement said the driver is a 27-year-old man from Coquitlam, but his name was not released.

Deborah Seol, 13, died on March 25, 2019. (Instagram)

The statement said no further charges are expected in the case.

Seol died just blocks from her family home. She played basketball as a student at Montgomery Middle School, and her death was mourned by her friends, teammates and coaches.

The deadly crash reignited a 20-year-old fight to make Mariner Way safer for pedestrians. The road is a busy conduit that funnels Coquitlam traffic south and acts as a way to connect to the Trans Canada highway.

Neighbours living in the area have pushed for decades to have police crack down on speeding, while demanding more crosswalks on the long, winding hill.