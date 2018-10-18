Skip to Main Content
Marine Drive in Vancouver shut down after pedestrian struck

The road is closed between Fraser and Knight streets.

CBC News ·
A pedestrian was hit along Marine Drive near Ross Street at about 6 a.m. Thursday. Marine Drive is closed between Fraser and Knight as police investigate. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A section of Marine Drive in south Vancouver has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday.

The crash happened near Ross Street just after 6 a.m. Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

