Marine Drive in Vancouver shut down after pedestrian struck

A section of Marine Drive in south Vancouver has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday.

The crash happened near Ross Street just after 6 a.m. Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/VancouverPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancouverPD</a> investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on SE Marine right in front of the Ross St temple. Victim has serious injuries; Marine closed between Knight and Fraser <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCTraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/wojEuP0Qqj">pic.twitter.com/wojEuP0Qqj</a> —@gpsmendoza

