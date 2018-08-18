Maria Cordero, Hong Kong music and movie star, performs in B.C.

Singer Maria Cordero is a regular on Hong Kong television and variety shows and even has her own cooking show. This weekend she's taking her act to Vancouver.

Cardero is performing two charity concerts in support of the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, a multicultural organization supporting newcomers to Canada.

"This is a very good foundation because it helps in charity not only for Chinese, for different races," Cordero told The Early Edition's Caroline Chan. "They're doing very good in Vancouver... I love to do charity."

Cordero, born in Macau, has been acting in Hong Kong films and singing since the mid 1980s. Nicknamed "Fei Ma" — or "Fat Mama" — she also has her own cooking show, Maria's Kitchen.

Cordero also gave charity performances for S.U.C.C.E.S.S. in 2014. She is a mother of six and grandmother of 15, and brought members of her family to Canada for this latest engagement.

While she is most famous overseas, she says many fans recognized her while shopping in B.C.

Fans in Vancouver

"People in our field, in entertainment, people want to take a picture of you or talk to you because they respect you," she said. "Without them, we are nothing. I say, 'you are my boss! Come, come, take a picture with me!'"

Cordero says she loves visiting Vancouver and has many friends in the area. She likens it to having a second family.

Performing for a diverse organization like S.U.C.C.E.S.S. requires planning of her repertoire, she explains. She prepares songs in several languages, including Cantonese, Mandarin, Hokkien and English.

"Music is a universal language," she said. "If you can touch someone's heart, that's what's important."

Maria Cordero's first performance was Friday night. She will be performing her second concert Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. PT at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

Listen to the full story:

