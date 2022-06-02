Canada's federal agency for funding health research has announced who will replace the former scientific director ousted last year after a CBC News investigation cast doubt on her claims to Indigenous ancestry.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) said Thursday that Dr. Margo Greenwood has been named interim scientific director of the Institute of Indigenous Peoples' Health (IIPH). The institute, one of 13, provides much of the funding in Canada for health research focused on Indigenous people.

The organization will be hosted at the University of Northern British Columbia in Prince George, where Greenwood is a professor.

"Holy cow," Greenwood said during a news conference announcing her appointment, drawing a laugh from the crowd.

"I am deeply honoured to have been selected by CIHR's governing council ... I look forward to fulfilling the commitment set out in CIHR's strategic plan and the operational plan of the institute. Self-determination. Engagement. Collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Metis people, organizations and communities is my first priority in taking on this work," she added.

"There is so much to be done and I am so excited to be taking on this challenge."

Greenwood's predecessor, Prof. Carrie Bourassa, was cut from the CIHR in November.

That fall, CBC News published an investigation showing there was no evidence for Bourassa's public claims to be of Métis, Anishinaabe and Tlingit ancestry. In her response to the report, Bourassa changed her story and claimed she was Métis because she was adopted by a Métis friend of her grandfather.

The investigation shocked many academics across the country. The effects were especially felt among those working in Indigenous circles, where Bourassa had heavy power and influence.