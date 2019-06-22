Hot Air host shares top picks for 2019 Vancouver Jazz Fest

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival starts this weekend. There's a mix of local, national and international talent with 1,800 artists and 300 shows.

Our resident jazz expert, On the Coast reporter and host of Hot Air, Margaret Gallagher shares some of her top picks.

Blick Bassy, June 29, 5:15 p.m, David Lam Park Main Stage

Bassy was born in Cameroon and lives in France. He blends Bossa nova, African traditions and American blues with politically charged lyrics.

John Orysik of Coastal Jazz and Blues drops by with a selection of music by performers featured in the upcoming Vancouver and Victoria Jazz Festivals. 54:00

Elisapie, June 23, 8 p.m, Performance Works

She'll perform music from her semi-autobiographical album, Ballad of Runaway Girls. She sings in Inuktitut, French and English.

Elisapie sings in Inuktitut, French and English. (TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival)

Elisapie plays Sunday night at Performance Works.



Elisapie performs 'Wolves Don't Live By The Rules' for Juno Songwriter's Circle. 3:37

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival runs to July 1 and about half of the jazz fest shows are free.

You can hear jazz every Saturday at 5 p.m. on Hot Air hosted by Margaret Gallagher. As CBC's longest running radio program on CBC Radio One, the show has been sharing jazz music with listeners since 1947.