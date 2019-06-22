Hot Air host shares top picks for 2019 Vancouver Jazz Fest
About half of the shows are free including this weekend's programming
The Vancouver International Jazz Festival starts this weekend. There's a mix of local, national and international talent with 1,800 artists and 300 shows.
Our resident jazz expert, On the Coast reporter and host of Hot Air, Margaret Gallagher shares some of her top picks.
Blick Bassy, June 29, 5:15 p.m, David Lam Park Main Stage
Bassy was born in Cameroon and lives in France. He blends Bossa nova, African traditions and American blues with politically charged lyrics.
Elisapie, June 23, 8 p.m, Performance Works
She'll perform music from her semi-autobiographical album, Ballad of Runaway Girls. She sings in Inuktitut, French and English.
The Vancouver International Jazz Festival runs to July 1 and about half of the jazz fest shows are free.
You can hear jazz every Saturday at 5 p.m. on Hot Air hosted by Margaret Gallagher. As CBC's longest running radio program on CBC Radio One, the show has been sharing jazz music with listeners since 1947.
With files from Margaret Gallagher and On the Coast