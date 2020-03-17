Break out the sunscreen and sunglasses: sunny, dry spell expected across Metro Vancouver
Highs will reach double digit temperatures all week during the day
With all the uncertainty in life these days, there is at least one thing we can count on and not have to worry about: the weather for the entire week in Vancouver is looking dry, mostly sunny and near seasonal.
According to CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, an extended period of dry weather is expected all throughout this week, with highs regularly going up to 10-12 C each day.
Soderholm says this dry and sunny weather is thanks to an area of high pressure off the west coast of North America. This pressure inhibits cloud formation, keeping the skies mostly clear and the winds relatively calm.
Even with higher temperatures during the day, the mercury will dip low at night with lows between 0-3 C, according to Environment Canada.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday which is set to clear by the afternoon. The UV index will be at five or moderate for Tuesday. After that, it's clear skies daily until more cloud cover rolls in on Sunday.
The average high in the region in March is 9.8 C and the average low is 2.8 C.
