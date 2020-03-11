March snowfall warning for B.C. Interior highways
Drivers being warned 15 to 20 cm could hit overnight
A Pacific front could bring wind and heavy snowfall to parts of B.C. including Interior highways overnight into Wednesday.
Environment Canada has said snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected along the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt Tuesday night and expected to taper off early in the morning.
Visibility could be affected as travel conditions deteriorate.
Heavy snow is also expected to fall along the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass Tuesday overnight.
About 25 cm of snow is expected to accumulate by Wednesday morning.
Strong winds gusting from 60 to 90 km/h over the southern part of the Fraser Canyon including Lytton are expected to ease behind the weather front moving in.
Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the North Columbia and inland sections of the North Coast.
