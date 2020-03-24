Here comes the rain again: Sunny dry spell comes to a potentially thunderous end in Vancouver

So far this month, the Vancouver Airport has only recorded 21 millimetres of rain.

But according to CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm, that's likely to change as showers, and even a few thundershowers, are expected across the region on Tuesday.

Soderholm says temperatures will also be cooler than last week, with highs hovering just below seasonal, around 8 to 10 C.

Winds will kick up along the water, with gusts topping 50 kilometres per hour. The low Tuesday night will be around 2 C.

But the blustery weather won't last long. On Wednesday, Metro Vancouver returns to a mix of sun and cloud, before showers finish off the work week.