B.C. announces 86 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 970, with 2 new deaths

B.C.'s provincial health officer announced 86 new coronavirus cases in the province Monday, bringing the total to 970.

Two more people have died from the virus in Vancouver, said Dr. Bonnie Henry. So far, 19 people have died in B.C. from the coronavirus.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the first death in the community in Vancouver, saying the man died in his home. The victim won't be identified due to privacy, Henry said.

Officials did not release numbers Sunday, so the new figures account for two days of testing.

On Sunday, 16 people tested positive for COVID-19, and an additional 70 cases tested positive Monday, Dr. Henry said.

Henry said that 48 per cent of cases — 469 people — have now recovered in the province, including more than 70 people who were in intensive care.

A total of 106 people remain in hospital and 60 people are in intensive care.

"We are not through the storm yet. We have not yet reached our peak," Henry said. "Every person needs to do their bit."

The cases are divided as follows:

472 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

323 in Fraser Health.

67 in Vancouver Island Health.

94 in Interior Health.

14 in Northern Health.

Thirteen long-term care homes in B.C. had a staff member or resident infected. All are in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, Henry said.

B.C. has also suspended paid parking for staff and patients in all health authorities starting April 1.

B.C. receives 1 million surgical masks

The update comes several days after Henry said she saw "glimmers of hope" in modelling that showed physical distancing measures have slowed the rate of spread COVID-19 in B.C., perhaps by as much as half.

But she stressed that the measures, including staying at home and keeping a distance of two metres from others, will need to be enforced longer and that the next two weeks are critical.

Nineteen major hospitals in B.C. are now devoted COVID-19 sites and prepared to receive patients, said B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The are 4,233 vacant acute care beds across all hospitals, Dix said.

Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health authorities are preparing off-site treatment centres with additional beds for patients who are less sick, including 200 beds at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

B.C. has received several orders of personal protective equipment, Dix said, including a shipment Monday of one million surgical masks.