MamaBear has been found! Stolen teddy with recording of mother's last message returned to owner

After a four-day disappearance that caught the attention of locals, celebrities and international media craving a happy ending, a teddy bear with a dying mother's final message has been safely returned to its rightful owner.

Mara Soriano said two strangers found the stolen, plush "MamaBear" and brought it back to her late Tuesday. The custom Build-A-Bear was in "perfect condition," still soft to the touch, aside from missing her signature square glasses.

"She's home," said a beaming Soriano, 28.

"I didn't think she would come back, but she did."

Soriano squeezed the bear's paw, heard the sound of her mother's voice and cried.

"Mamabear's home," she said.

An email from a stranger

Soriano was "devastated" when the bear was stolen from her in Vancouver's West End on Friday. The teddy contains an audio recording of a final message from her mother, Marilyn Soriano, who died of cancer in June 2019 at age 53.

After days of searching and pleading in the media for the bear's return, Soriano said she received an email from a man on Tuesday who said he had some information about the teddy.

"Of course, I jumped on it, because it was a lead," she said.

"I called [CBC News reporter] Deborah Goble because she was the person who broke the story and I couldn't have done this without her, so I wanted her to be there, too. Plus, she's a grown-up, and I wanted to make sure everybody was safe.

"They brought the bear over to CBC, which was a safe meeting place ... and we did it."

Thousands of people on social media spread a photo of the bear after it disappeared, hoping it could be found. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds offered a $5,000 reward on Twitter, "no questions asked," to the person who returned the teddy. TV host George Stroumboulopoulos, another Canadian, said he would match the amount.

Thousands of people on social media spread a photo of the bear after it disappeared, hoping it could be found. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds offered a $5,000 reward on Twitter, "no questions asked," to the person who returned the teddy. TV host George Stroumboulopoulos, another Canadian, said he would match the amount.

Soriano said she gave the men who returned the bear an undisclosed amount of her own money "as collateral," hoping the full reward will come through.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds offered a $5,000 reward on Twitter for the bear's return.

Ryan Reynolds later thanked everyone who searched and the person who kept the bear safe.

Bear theft on video

Soriano lost the bear as she and her fiancé were unloading their U-Haul van at her new apartment in Vancouver's West End on Friday. A friend had called to say he'd been hit by van while biking over to help with the move, and Soriano immediately set down her bag — with the bear inside — to go and help.

Frazzled, she forgot to tell her fiancé where she'd left the bag. It was gone within minutes.

Security footage from the building showed a man walking up to the black bag, picking it up and walking away.

Soriano said the men told her they found it with the original thief in Vancouver's Strathcona Park. She said the men don't want to be identified publicly, and she isn't concerned with an explanation.

"They liberated her," Soriano said of the bear.

Soriano's teddy bear, pictured before the theft, has an audio recording of her mother who died of cancer in June 2019. (Mara Soriano)

Bear is 'the last memory' of mother's voice

Soriano said her mother recorded the bear's message for her shortly before going into a hospice.

"At hospice, her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with," she said. "That bear is the last memory I have of her speaking in her normal voice.

"She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me."

Soriano, who was born in the Philippines and moved to Vancouver from Toronto five years ago, said the bear also reminds her of home.

"The bear has a message in it in Filipino. It says, 'I love you.'"