Maple Ridge residents displaced by downtown fire encouraged to register for support services

Residents who were displaced by a devastating fire in downtown Maple Ridge on Friday night are being asked to register with the Red Cross to access support.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Services were called to the fire at a five-story building that was under construction shortly before midnight on June 9. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The building was quite seriously damaged and also tore through houses and apartments on either side of the new residential development, just off Dewdney Trunk Road and 227th Street, according to the city's fire chief, Michael Van Dop.

Officials estimate that about 200 people have been displaced by the fire. As the fire burned, residents were offered temporary shelter at a grocery store and at the local Legion.

Anyone who has not yet done so is asked to call the Canadian Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493. Once they identify that they've been impacted by the Maple Ridge fire, the operator will connect them to emergency support services.

A fire that started on June 9 swept through multiple homes, displacing hundreds of residents. (Murray Titus/CBC)

"While we are thankful there were no serious injuries, our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone that has been impacted by the devastating fire that took place on the weekend, especially those who have lost their homes and belongings," Mayor Dan Ruimy said in a statement.

The City of Maple Ridge is advising anyone who has damage to vehicles or property from the fire to contact ICBC or their insurance company to make a claim.

'Whatever happens, happens'

Stella Carver and her husband are just two of the residents who are out of their home, waiting to find out if or when they can return.

"The alarm system went off," she said. "I couldn't smell smoke. I couldn't see fire, nothing."

A firefighter with the Maple Ridge Fire Department stands by a fire truck on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the scene of a major building fire on Friday night. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

But when she looked outside, she saw dozens of emergency vehicles, and she knew something was wrong. The next thing she knew, police were knocking at her door, telling her to leave immediately.

But, in the meantime, she said she and her husband are lucky — they're staying with her sister, and her grandson loaned them his car.

"Whatever happens, happens," she said. "Nobody was hurt. They all got out, and that's the important thing."