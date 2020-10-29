1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at home in Maple Ridge
Homicide investigators have been called to a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., after a stabbing late Wednesday.
Homicide team was called to scene late Wednesday
One person is dead and another person injured after a stabbing at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., late Wednesday.
The stabbing was reported at a house on Nelson Court, in the northern end of the city, just before 11 p.m. PT.
Police arrived and found two people with stab wounds. One of them has since died.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.
With files from Yvette Brend