Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at home in Maple Ridge
British Columbia

1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at home in Maple Ridge

Homicide investigators have been called to a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., after a stabbing late Wednesday.

Homicide team was called to scene late Wednesday

CBC News ·
Police investigate the stabbing at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Oct. 28. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was later called to the scene. (Ryan Stelting)

One person is dead and another person injured after a stabbing at a home in Maple Ridge, B.C., late Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported at a house on Nelson Court, in the northern end of the city, just before 11 p.m. PT.

Police arrived and found two people with stab wounds. One of them has since died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

With files from Yvette Brend

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now