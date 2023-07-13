Maple Ridge residents now have a summer anthem to blast at barbecues.

"Someone had to do it, somebody had to make a song for Ridge," said 34-year-old Alex Rousey, the tattoo artist behind the rap song and music video about his home.

The song titled Maple Ridge makes references to several local establishments, including Wolf Bar and the shuttered country bar Roosters and strip club Caddy Shack.

Meanwhile, the music video features Rousey in different locations in the city, including floating down the Alouette River and rapping in front of The Office Liquor Store on Dewdney Trunk Road.

WATCH | 'Apparently I make music that people like now,' says Maple Ridge tattoo artist: Tattoo artist writes an anthem for Maple Ridge Duration 1:50 The song, titled Maple Ridge, was written and produced by Alex Rousey and describes life in the Metro Vancouver suburb.

Maple Ridge is a fast-growing city on the outskirts of Metro Vancuver, located between the Fraser River and the Golden Ears mountain summits.

Home to about about 90,000 people, it is a largely suburban and semi-rural area oriented towards families.

Long-time Maple Ridge resident and former producer for CBC Music Derek Bird says he was happy to see "a hometown artist writing about Maple Ridge."

"Maple Ridge has got a real depth in the music scene," he added, saying the town is full of musicians, both professional and amateur, performing home concerts and jam sessions, ukulele circles, even a long-standing classical music series on a farm.

In the music video, Rousey is shown at a tattoo parlor getting the phrase, "Maple Ridge 'till I die" tattooed on his thigh — a real tattoo he had done on camera for the music video.

"The reason I got it was to complete the whole thing and go 100 per cent," he said.

Rousey had the words 'Maple Ridge 'till I die' tattooed on his thigh for the music video, done by Tristan Pengelly. (Submitted by Alex Rousey)

As a full-time tattoo artist and father, Rousey says making music is a hobby that started as freestyle raps he shared on social media.

Rousey says he wrote the song after a music producer he tattooed offered to help him produce his music. It was one of several songs he wrote, and was initially written as a joke.

But Rousey saw potential in it, and says he began to edit it and remove profanity to make it more accessible.

"It's just for fun. I'm not trying to be some sort of rapper guy or anything," said Rousey.

Rousey says he is delighted with the song's reception so far, adding he was expecting much more negative feedback than he got.

"Some people take it as satire, some people take it as serious, some people hate on it," he said. "If you're from Ridge and you listen to the lyrics you're gonna laugh. It's like one big inside joke."

Rousey stands in front of the Alouette River wearing the wig he wore in his music video. (Submitted by Alex Rousey)

He adds there may be more releases about other localities in the future, including nearby city Pitt Meadows.

"I look forward to hearing his next one," Bird said of Rousey's music.

"It's a big tradition among singer-songwriters to write about what they know."

People can listen to the song on Spotify and Apple Music, and watch the music video on YouTube.