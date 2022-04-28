RCMP investigates after man shot and killed in Maple Ridge

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Thursday.

Police were called to the 21300 block of 124 Avenue around 2 p.m. PT for reports of shots fired, according to a statement. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

An off-duty Vancouver police officer and an off-duty nurse tried to save the man, but he died on scene.

"It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," read the statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

Any witnesses, people with dashcam video or residential video surveillance are asked to contact IHIT.