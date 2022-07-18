Suspect 'well-known' to police charged after woman shot dead in Maple Ridge

A man known to pose a "significant" public safety risk to the city of Maple Ridge, B.C., has been criminally charged after a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured in the community last week, police say.

Investigators on Monday said Justin Michael Wareing faces one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting in the 22600-block of 119 Avenue on Friday.

Cashmere Ali, 35, was killed in the shooting. Another man who was also shot at the scene was left with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said officers arrested Wareing, who is in his early 30s, "without incident" on Saturday. Both charges were laid Sunday.

Wareing was known to police. IHIT said he is "believed to be a significant concern to public safety in the Maple Ridge area."

"Maple Ridge is safer today with Mr. Wareing in custody," Sgt Timothy Pierotti wrote in a statement.

"The investigation still remains active as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wareing or Ms. Ali to come forward."

Police investigate the scene of a double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday. Cashmere Ali, 35, died of her injuries in hospital. (Shane MacKichan)

Wareing appeared in court in Port Coquitlam on Monday, records show. He remains in custody.

Investigators believe Ali's death was targeted. They did not release the identity of the man who survived the shooting.

In recent months, Maple Ridge has seen a series of deadly shootings that were also believed to have been targeted, including one on April 9 and another weeks later on April 28. A man was also shot dead in November.

Anyone in the area where Ali was killed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, those with dash cameras or who might have any information are asked to contact IHIT.