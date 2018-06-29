10-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Maple Ridge

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being shot in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

A statement from Maple Ridge RCMP did not elaborate on his injuries or condition.

The boy was shot at about 3:40 p.m. while in the 24000-block of 110 Avenue, Maple Ridge RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis said in the statement.

The incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety, Paradis said.

Police did not say whether there was a suspect in custody, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who heard or saw anything in the area at the time time are asked to call Cpl. Deborah Kelly at 604-467-7669 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.