Maple Ridge shed fire sends one person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital and a building has been reduced to rubble following a commercial structure fire Friday morning in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue says it received a report of a shed fire near Fisherman Road and McKay Avenue not long after 1 a.m. PT.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they found a fully involved fire at the site of a business that rents portable washrooms.

"We had some difficulty accessing the back of the property just because it's an industrial site. Once it was there, we managed to get the fire out pretty quickly," said Asst. Fire Chief James Clelland.

Woman taken to hospital

Clelland says a woman was located on scene suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Reports are when the crews arrived on scene they were met with someone who said they were in the area; they went inside and saw smoke," said Clelland. "That person was transported to hospital."

He says it's unclear whether or not the woman lived in the shed.

Approximately 35 firefighters were on scene for the call.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire.