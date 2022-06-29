Maple Ridge pool closed indefinitely after discovery of metal wires in water

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre's aquatic facility is closed indefinitely after tiny metal wires were discovered in the water.

One of the pools was closed last week when these wires were first discovered, the City of Maple Ridge said in a news release.

The pool was drained, cleaned, and given magnetic sweeps to remove remaining particles.

Maintenance staff believed the wires to be from cables connected to a decommissioned overhead speaker system.

But on Monday, staff discovered additional metal wires in the lane pool, leisure pool, and hot tub.

They have now closed all pools until the source of the wires is identified and remedied.

"I recognize that this has a significant impact to those who use the pool for therapy, swimming lessons, our swim clubs and causal users who are looking to escape this hot weather," said Stephane Labonne, general manager of parks, recreation, and culture in Maple Ridge.

The aquatic centre is the only public indoor pool in the city of Maple Ridge.

The city says the current issue is unrelated to work done during a two-year-long renovation completed in February 2020.

The city says guests who miss lessons or other paid-for programming will be reimbursed, and they will work with them to reschedule sessions.

"The safety of our staff and customers is the highest priority which means that the facility must unfortunately stay closed until we have a definitive answer on the source of the metal contamination, necessary repairs are made and the pools are clear of debris."

Updates will be provided on the city's Facebook page and posted to the indoor pool page.