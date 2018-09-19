Maple Ridge moves to silence train whistles

The sound of train whistles at railway crossing in Maple Ridge could be a thing of the past by the end of this year.

City council passed a motion banning their use at eight rail crossings Tuesday, saying it wants to reduce noise for people living and working near the train tracks.

A city report on the plan says that it has not received any objections from businesses or organizations along the train tracks that are directly affected, but notes that public feedback has been mixed.

Trains whistles used for safety

Transport Canada safety rules require trains to blow their whistles 400 metres before crossing an intersection between train tracks and a road or path. Municipalities can apply for an exemption from that rule in cases where the noise from the train whistle disturbs residents in the area.

Maple Ridge first applied for the exemption in 2017. Since then, the city has been working with Transport Canada and CP Rail to ensure each crossing meets specific safety requirements required before it can eliminate train whistles.

Extra fencing was added at the Port Haney and Maple Meadows Way crossings.

Now that the infrastructure upgrades are complete and council has passed the resolution, CP Rail will formally tell Transport Canada that it intends to stop using train whistles at those crossings.

Trains will continue to use their whistles in emergencies or if required to do so by the Railway Safety Act.