One dead after Maple Ridge house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday.

The blaze began at about 1:25 p.m. near 267 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, according to Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exner.

When fire fighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in fire.

Residents of the building's basement suit who escaped to safety told fire fighters one person may still be trapped in the house.

The fire department was able to control the fire enough to conduct a search of the house. They found the body of a victim.

"The guys and girls of the fire department did a very good job [in] tough circumstances and they were able to get into that area to make a search to see if there's any victims as quickly as we possibly could. But unfortunately it didn't work out this time," said Exner.

Cause of the fire is unknown and Exner says there will be an investigation.

One other person at the scene was treated by medical services, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The B.C. Coroners have been on the scene. The victim has been identified, but officials have not released a name.