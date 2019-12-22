Fire forces family of 5 from Maple Ridge home

A Maple Ridge family of five was displaced for the holidays after a fire severely damaged their home on 241 Street Friday night.

Firefighters say smoke alarms alerted the people in the house to the fire around 10 p.m. PT and they were able to get out.

Michael Van Dop, deputy fire chief with the City of Maple Ridge.said at least two of occupants suffered smoke inhalation.

Another person fractured an arm after a fall. Paramedics took the injured to hospital.

All the people in the home were adults, the deputy fire chief said. There is smoke and fire damage to all three levels of the home.

"The occupants will be displaced for a significant period of time," he said about the damage.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the fire.