The homicide team in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is investigating after a man's body was found near a high school in Maple Ridge on Saturday morning.

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT.

The area is residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School.

Police say they have not confirmed Singh's cause of death, but believe it's suspicious in nature and not linked to gang conflict.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," wrote Sgt. Timothy Pierotti. "We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Singh on [Friday] to contact IHIT as we continue to build a timeline of events."

Police said a grey Hyundai Elantra that Singh had rented was also found in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street, less than a kilometre south. The statement initially said the car was black, but Pierotti later clarified it was grey.

The statement said investigators believe Singh arrived in the area where he was found around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, less than 12 hours before his body was found.

He was not known to police and did not have a criminal record.

Any witnesses or those who travelled with a dashcam in the area between 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday are asked to contact IHIT.