2 charged with murder in Maple Ridge, B.C., homicide

Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4.

The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's death suspicious.

Now, they have charged 33-year-old Kimberley Buitenweg and 44-year old Joseph McWilliams, both of whom are Maple Ridge residents, with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in the Maple Ridge, B.C., on March 3, 2023. (Supplied by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

"We are asking that anyone who had recent contact with either Buitenweg or McWilliams, please contact IHIT immediately as we continue to investigate," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a statement.

Police said at the time of the homicide that Singh was not known to police and did not have a criminal record.

Pierotti said the investigation into the man's death was "complex". They provided no details on what, if any, relationship existed between the victim and the accused.

Anyone with more information on the incident, or recent contact with the two suspects, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.