Woman groped in Maple Ridge after suspect asked to pet her dog, RCMP say

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a suspect accused of groping a woman in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP released a suspect sketch on Thursday

A suspect sketch of the man accused of groping a woman in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. He's described as a clean-shaven white man aged between 19 and 25, five feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build. (RCMP)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a suspect accused of groping a woman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Wednesday.

A statement said the woman was with her dog in the area of 210 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road around 1:20 a.m. PT when a stranger walked over.

Police said the man asked to pet the dog, but placed his arms around the woman's waist and squeezed her buttocks when he got close.

The 21-year-old woman screamed and the man ran away.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

He's described as a clean-shaven white man aged between 19 and 25, five feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build.

The statement said he was wearing a light burgundy sweater with the hood up, dark cargo or khaki pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

