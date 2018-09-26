Skip to Main Content
Death at Maple Ridge Golf Course under investigation by WorkSafeBC

A worker succumbed to injuries from a 'work-related' incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tape off an area of the golf course where a worker was killed Tuesday afternoon. (Curtis Kreklau)

WorksafeBC is investigating a death at a golf course in Maple Ridge.

The agency says it happened during a "work-related incident" at the Maple Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.

WorkSafeBC hasn't released any details, only saying a worker at the site succumbed to their injuries.

Part of the golf course remains closed as police investigate.

