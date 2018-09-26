Death at Maple Ridge Golf Course under investigation by WorkSafeBC
A worker succumbed to injuries from a 'work-related' incident on Tuesday afternoon.
WorksafeBC is investigating a death at a golf course in Maple Ridge.
The agency says it happened during a "work-related incident" at the Maple Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
WorkSafeBC hasn't released any details, only saying a worker at the site succumbed to their injuries.
Part of the golf course remains closed as police investigate.