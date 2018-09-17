Hundreds of families left without child care after Maple Ridge building floods

Hundreds of families in Maple Ridge, B.C., will be scrambling Monday to find care for their young children after a daycare and child development centre were flooded Friday during a severe storm.

The Start Smart Child Care Centre serves about 200 families who rely on it for infant care, daycare, preschool and before- and after-school care. The adjoining Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre offers early intervention services to about 400 families.

But the building, on Dewdney Trunk Road, was so badly damaged by the rain and hail during Friday's storm that it will remain closed for at least two to three months.

"Basically, the entire building has been flooded — other than a few spaces — with black water, so contaminated water," said Trish Salisbury, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre.

"All of the carpeting and flooring is going to be removed, as well as major parts of walls that have absorbed [water]. A lot of our equipment has also been damaged. And in the daycare they've lost cribs, they've lost toys, furniture."

Such a freak thunderstorm in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mapleridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mapleridge</a> units flooded and rising water in underground parking lots <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/k81KqYfaOV">pic.twitter.com/k81KqYfaOV</a> —@PankratzEric

Salisbury's child development centre offers early intervention services — such as occupational therapy, speech and language services, and physiotherapy — to about 400 families in the area.

"It's a very hard hit … for 600 families in this community who are going to have their services limited, if not stopped for a while," she said.

Hail causing fairly significant flooding in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mapleridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mapleridge</a> on Lougheed Highway. Just saw pedestrian past their knees crossing the street. <a href="https://t.co/Y6GNy9XQXw">pic.twitter.com/Y6GNy9XQXw</a> —@verityhowarth

Both the daycare and the child development centre are trying to find a suitable spaces where they can operate until repairs are complete.

