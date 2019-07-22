The residents of a home that burned in Maple Ridge on Saturday are mourning the loss of one of their housemates as they scramble to find new housing.

Daniel Hildebrant lived in a basement suite at the house with several others, but was not at the residence near 267 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road when the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. PT.

Another roommate called him frantically saying that the house was on fire and that one person who lived there, a woman in her mid-50s who used a wheelchair, did not get out alive.

"I didn't believe it," he said about the call.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, but Hildebrant says the woman, who lived upstairs with her partner, was kind.

"She had a big heart she would help out anyone if she could," he said.

Hildebrant says he is struggling to find shelter and that his other roommates are as well. Three dogs and one cat, which he is now caring for, also lived at the home.

'I have nothing, none of us do,' says Daniel Hildebrant, a tenant of the home who is now struggling to find shelter. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Hildebrant says he has few finances to pay for somewhere else to stay. He did not say if he had tenant's insurance.

'I was left with nothing'

The Canadian Red Cross put him and other residents in a hotel for Saturday night, but Hildebrant did not know where he would sleep Sunday night.

He did receive some food vouchers and a gift certificate to Walmart to buy some other clothes and supplies.

"It's a red alert type of thing. I was left with nothing. Everything I owned is gone," he said. "I want to rest and I can't."

Calls to the city were not returned Sunday.

Fire officials say this home near 267 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene on Saturday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

On Sunday, firefighters were still working at the home trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

One other person was treated by medical services, but no one was taken to hospital, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also involved in the investigation.