2 people dead after Saturday night collision in Maple Ridge

Two people are dead following a collision in Maple Ridge, B.C., that shut down the Lougheed Highway at 280th Street overnight.

Dawn Roberts, a spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP, said police received a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and arrived at the scene to find a serious crash involving two cars.

"Numerous efforts were made on scene to both locate and extricate all those that may have been involved," she said. "In the end, we did declare two individuals deceased on scene from one vehicle."

"It was a fairly significant scene in that there was extensive damage to both vehicles as well as a fairly wide debris field," Roberts added.

She said crews worked through the night to clear the scene and reopened the Lougheed Highway at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Lougheed Highway near Maple Ridge was closed overnight as crews cleared the scene of a deadly collision. (Shane MacKichan)

Roberts said one of the cars was travelling eastbound when it collided with a vehicle headed in the other direction but the cause of the crash is not yet known.

She said the driver of the other car is expected to be OK.

"The lone person in that one vehicle was airlifted to hospital with what has been described as serious but hopefully non-life threatening injuries," she said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is handling the investigation and asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.