Woman and dog found dead in burned Maple Ridge home: police

A house fire in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday appears to have claimed the life of a woman and her dog, according to the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

First responders were called at 9 p.m. PT to the 11900-block of Stephens Street, where they found heavy smoke and the home fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses advised police that a woman and dog might still be inside. Both were later found dead by the Maple Ridge Fire Department, police said.

RCMP have not identified the woman. They say an investigation is in the early stages and are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.