Many of B.C.'s chinook populations are endangered, scientists say

Many of B.C.'s chinook salmon populations are endangered and others are in decline, according to a science committee that monitors the health of wildlife populations.

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife In Canada reported Monday that of southern B.C.'s chinook populations, eight are endangered, four are threatened and one is considered of special concern.

Only one southern population, located in the Thompson River, is considered stable. The condition of two populations is unknown.

Endangered is the committee's most serious ranking, suggesting the population is in danger of being wiped out.

"There are some where there is thought to be fewer than 200 fish still remaining," said COSEWIC chair and Simon Fraser University fisheries biologist John Reynolds.

"At that level, there would be concern about those stocks. That's why we're sounding the alarm."

Warming waters

Chinook salmon are both a major fishery in British Columbia and central to the lives and culture of Indigenous people.

Scientists believe the problem occurs during the part of their lives the salmon spend in the ocean.

Some believe growing numbers of seals and sea lions, which feed on the fish, are behind the declines. Others say the warming and acidifying ocean is starting to affect the food web the salmon depend on.

Some fishermen suspect sea lions are contributing to the decline of Pacific fish stocks, including chinook and herring, pictured here. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

Reynolds said he was surprised to see just how badly the populations were doing.

"In general, salmon have been having a struggle lately on the West Coast," Reynolds said.

Reynolds blamed the decline on climate change, which he said is causing warmer temperatures in the ocean and rivers.

"When they're returning to spawn, if the temperature starts to go up toward the 19 to 20 C mark, the salmon can simply die en route to the spawning grounds," he said.

Emergency action possible

The Species At Risk Act allows the federal government to issue emergency protection orders, which allow Ottawa to control activity in critical habitat normally governed by the provinces.

The federal government has used the power only twice before — for the western chorus frog and the sage grouse.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said she hadn't yet seen the assessment but would follow up on its concerns.

"We understand that it is critically important to protect and conserve our native wildlife. We need to fulfil our obligations under the Species At Risk Act," she said.

She said some measures have already been taken to protect and rebuild chinook salmon stocks.

Only one population of chinook salmon, located in British Columbia's Thompson River, is considered stable. (Andrew Yeh)

The committee noted concerns over two other species.

It recommended no change be applied to polar bears, now considered to be a species of special concern.

Also, the black ash tree is now considered threatened. The committee found that over the last 20 years, an invasive species called the emerald ash borer has killed about two billion ash trees in the Great Lakes Region.